Conning Inc. Boosts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,813 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 1.4% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $48,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,414,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $305.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,770. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.56%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.24.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

