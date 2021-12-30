Conning Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Conning Inc. owned 0.07% of Illinois Tool Works worth $45,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $376,983,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,678,000 after buying an additional 538,656 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,859,000 after buying an additional 390,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,602,000 after purchasing an additional 366,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,170,752,000 after purchasing an additional 345,751 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $246.24. The stock had a trading volume of 10,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,017. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.89 and a fifty-two week high of $248.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.43.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.13.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

