Conning Inc. Sells 16,879 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,879 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $23,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $320,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $284.68. 9,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,067. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $224.35 and a one year high of $292.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.75.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

