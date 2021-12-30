Constellation Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Constellation has a market capitalization of $230.05 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Constellation

Constellation is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Buying and Selling Constellation

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

