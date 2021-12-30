Contango Ore (CTGO) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Survey

Contango Ore (OTC: CTGO) is one of 97 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Contango Ore to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Contango Ore and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Contango Ore N/A N/A -11.66 Contango Ore Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 16.15

Contango Ore’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Contango Ore. Contango Ore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Contango Ore has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Contango Ore’s competitors have a beta of 1.46, meaning that their average share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Contango Ore and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Contango Ore 0 0 0 1 4.00 Contango Ore Competitors 802 3541 3823 110 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 57.84%. Given Contango Ore’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Contango Ore has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of Contango Ore shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Contango Ore and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Contango Ore N/A N/A N/A Contango Ore Competitors -55.97% -6.17% 0.43%

Summary

Contango Ore competitors beat Contango Ore on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Contango Ore

Contango Ore, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company also holds interest in the Shamrock property that consists of 368 mining claims covering an area of approximately 52,920 acres located in the Richardson Mining District, central Alaska. As of June 30, 2020, the company, through a joint venture had leased or controlled approximately 860,000 acres of exploration properties in Alaska. Contango Ore, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Houston, Texas.

