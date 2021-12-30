Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period.

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $73.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.16. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $79.23.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

