Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the third quarter worth approximately $5,989,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 67.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 13,616 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 3.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AppHarvest stock opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

