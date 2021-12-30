Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 22,519 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,911 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 22,519 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 350.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

In other news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $1,801,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,495 shares of company stock worth $2,198,009. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $84.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.75 and its 200 day moving average is $96.75. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $76.03 and a 12 month high of $143.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

