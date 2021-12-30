Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.67

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.67 and traded as low as C$4.62. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at C$4.71, with a volume of 287,910 shares changing hands.

CJR.B has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$8.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.40 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.88.

The stock has a market cap of C$987.66 million and a PE ratio of 5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.66.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

