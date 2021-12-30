CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.71% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CoStar Group, Inc. provides information services to the commercial real estate industry. Their wide array of digital service offerings includes a leasing marketplace, a selling marketplace, sales comparable information, decision support, contact management, tenant information, property marketing, and industry news. They have three assets that provide a unique foundation for this marketplace: comprehensive national databases; large research department; and large number of participating organizations. “

Get CoStar Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.43.

CoStar Group stock opened at $79.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.26. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 133.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seeyond raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 904.2% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 9,675.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 116,208 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 23,729.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 147,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 849.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,518,000 after purchasing an additional 187,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoStar Group (CSGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.