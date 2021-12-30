Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Societe Generale downgraded Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covestro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Covestro from €61.00 ($69.32) to €53.00 ($60.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Covestro from €72.00 ($81.82) to €73.00 ($82.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:COVTY opened at $30.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.29. Covestro has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $38.05.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Covestro had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Covestro will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.