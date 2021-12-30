Cowen Increases Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $75.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MPC. Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $63.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.10. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $68.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.93.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $31,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

