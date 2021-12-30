Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)’s stock price dropped 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $647.55 and last traded at $651.99. Approximately 460 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 126,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $670.27.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CACC shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $682.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $475.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 21.99, a quick ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $650.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $579.30.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.45 by $2.34. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 49.29% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 51.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.50, for a total value of $4,539,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.95, for a total transaction of $17,223,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,529 shares of company stock worth $39,557,332. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the third quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 2,300.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 345.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 24.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

