CREDIT Market Cap Reaches $10,573.25 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. During the last week, CREDIT has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. CREDIT has a total market cap of $10,573.25 and $17,346.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CREDIT coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CREDIT alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CREDIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CREDIT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.