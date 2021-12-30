Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Major Shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa Sells 71,187 Shares

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 71,187 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,282,077.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, December 29th, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 103,285 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $1,864,294.25.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 63,063 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,135,764.63.

On Monday, December 20th, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 28,156 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $506,808.00.

On Friday, December 17th, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 6,770 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $123,552.50.

NASDAQ CCAP traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $18.10. 223,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,056. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $509.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.98.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 116.79% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $25.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCAP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCAP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

