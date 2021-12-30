Critical Review: Immune Therapeutics (IMUN) versus The Competition

Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS: IMUN) is one of 911 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Immune Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Immune Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immune Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Immune Therapeutics Competitors 5272 19460 41866 799 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 80.74%. Given Immune Therapeutics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Immune Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Immune Therapeutics has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immune Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.19, meaning that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Immune Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immune Therapeutics N/A -28.10% 421.92% Immune Therapeutics Competitors -4,189.03% -129.55% -14.10%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Immune Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Immune Therapeutics $110,000.00 $1.59 million -0.05 Immune Therapeutics Competitors $1.69 billion $121.15 million 0.18

Immune Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Immune Therapeutics. Immune Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.5% of Immune Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Immune Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Immune Therapeutics peers beat Immune Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Immune Therapeutics

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the licensing and development of prescription medications for humans in Africa, Central and South America, the Caribbean and China. The company was founded by Noreen Griffin on December 2, 1993 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.

