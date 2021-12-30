Critical Review: Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) versus Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) and Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Flagstar Bancorp and Ottawa Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flagstar Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Ottawa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Flagstar Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.63%. Given Flagstar Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Flagstar Bancorp is more favorable than Ottawa Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Flagstar Bancorp and Ottawa Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flagstar Bancorp 30.01% 26.10% 2.21% Ottawa Bancorp 19.52% N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.0% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Flagstar Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Ottawa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Flagstar Bancorp pays out 2.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ottawa Bancorp pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Flagstar Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Flagstar Bancorp and Ottawa Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flagstar Bancorp $2.14 billion 1.18 $538.00 million $11.20 4.27 Ottawa Bancorp $15.66 million 2.59 $2.48 million $1.05 13.72

Flagstar Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Ottawa Bancorp. Flagstar Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ottawa Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Flagstar Bancorp has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ottawa Bancorp has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Flagstar Bancorp beats Ottawa Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services. The Mortgage Originations segment acquires and markets residential mortgage loans. The Mortgage Servicing segment comprises financing solutions to properties held-for-investment. The Other segment consists of interest rate risk management, investment securities portfolios, balance sheet funding, treasury and corporate assets, and equities. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.

Ottawa Bancorp Company Profile

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which offers residential real estate mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit and to a lesser extent, non-residential real estate, multi-family and construction loans. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and other consumer loans. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, �Non-Residential Real Estate, �One-to-four Family Residential, Multi-Family Residential, Consumer Direct, and Purchased Auto. The company was founded on August 21, 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, IL.

