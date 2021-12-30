Critical Survey: Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) versus Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY)

Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) and Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mail.ru Group and Atos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mail.ru Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Atos 2 7 2 0 2.00

Mail.ru Group presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 139.57%. Atos has a consensus price target of $20.65, suggesting a potential upside of 148.36%. Given Atos’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atos is more favorable than Mail.ru Group.

Profitability

This table compares Mail.ru Group and Atos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mail.ru Group -15.47% -9.91% -6.05% Atos N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Atos shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mail.ru Group and Atos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mail.ru Group $1.39 billion 1.94 -$288.71 million ($1.02) -11.05 Atos $12.77 billion 0.36 $628.27 million N/A N/A

Atos has higher revenue and earnings than Mail.ru Group.

Volatility and Risk

Mail.ru Group has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atos has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atos beats Mail.ru Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mail.ru Group Company Profile

VK Co., Ltd. engages in the development of Internet communications and entertainment services. It operates through following segments: Email, Portal and IM; VK; Social Networks; Online Games; and Search, E-commerce and Other Services. The Email, Portal and IM segment includes email, instant messaging services, and the Mail.ru portal together with media projects. The VK segment includes the VK.com social network. The Social Networks segment includes OK and My World social networks. The Online Games segment comprises mobile, client-based, browser-based and social games. The Search, E-commerce and Other Services segment includes search services, e-commerce, esports business and certain other projects. The company was founded by Yuri Bentsionovich Milner and Dmitry Grishin on May 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus.

Atos Company Profile

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

