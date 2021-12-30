Critical Survey: Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) versus RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) and RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Mandiant and RADCOM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mandiant -30.46% -9.97% -2.10% RADCOM -11.11% -6.16% -4.80%

84.1% of Mandiant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of RADCOM shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mandiant shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 69.0% of RADCOM shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mandiant and RADCOM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mandiant 1 2 1 0 2.00 RADCOM 0 1 0 0 2.00

Mandiant presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.20%. Given Mandiant’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mandiant is more favorable than RADCOM.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mandiant and RADCOM’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mandiant $940.58 million 4.48 -$207.30 million ($1.01) -17.39 RADCOM $37.56 million 4.60 -$3.99 million ($0.31) -40.00

RADCOM has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mandiant. RADCOM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mandiant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Mandiant has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RADCOM has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RADCOM beats Mandiant on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc. operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other. Its solutions include Enterprise Security; Managed Security; Threat Intelligence; and Industry Solutions. The company was founded by Ashar Aziz in February 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-native network visibility, service assurance, and customer and service experience management. Its products include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

