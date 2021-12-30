Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN) Insider Crown Capital Partners Inc. Acquires 1,333,333 Shares

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN) insider Crown Capital Partners Inc. purchased 1,333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.50 per share, with a total value of C$9,999,997.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,333,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,999,997.50.

Crown Capital Partners stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.50. 1,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,126. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.34. Crown Capital Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of C$4.54 and a 12-month high of C$7.50. The firm has a market cap of C$53.20 million and a PE ratio of -136.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44.

Separately, ATB Capital increased their price target on Crown Capital Partners from C$6.00 to C$7.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

