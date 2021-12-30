CryptoEnergy (CNRG) Price Tops $1.40 on Major Exchanges

CryptoEnergy (CURRENCY:CNRG) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. In the last seven days, CryptoEnergy has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoEnergy has a market cap of $38,743.09 and approximately $15.00 worth of CryptoEnergy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoEnergy coin can now be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00002999 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoEnergy alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00041650 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006914 BTC.

About CryptoEnergy

CryptoEnergy (CNRG) is a coin. CryptoEnergy’s total supply is 3,675,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700 coins. CryptoEnergy’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_Energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoEnergy is cryptoenergy.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoEnergy is a unique project that combines investing in oil with investing in crypto. CryptoEnergy will develop a series of oil exploration and extraction activities in a licensed location. In parallel, it will issue a digital asset that will be exchanged for the oil to be produced in the location. “

CryptoEnergy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoEnergy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoEnergy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoEnergy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoEnergy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.