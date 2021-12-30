CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $65.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.17% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CSG Systems International Inc. is a leading provider of outsourced billing, customer care and print and mail solutions and services supporting the North American cable and direct broadcast satellite markets. CSG’s solutions support some of the world’s largest and most innovative providers of bundled multi-channel video, Internet, voice and IP-based services. CSG’s unique combination of solutions, services and expertise ensure that cable and satellite operators can continue to rapidly launch new service offerings, improve operational efficiencies and deliver a high-quality customer experience in a competitive and ever-changing marketplace. “

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sidoti raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of CSGS stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $57.95. The stock had a trading volume of 145,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,985. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $58.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.51.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $246.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.00 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 108,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 37,672 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSG Systems International (CSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.