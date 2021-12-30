Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 954 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 62.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.66.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total value of $4,888,852.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $1,017,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,806 shares of company stock valued at $18,092,716. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $161.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a PE ratio of 151.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.57 and a 52-week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

