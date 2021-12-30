Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 9,988 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 107.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,694,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $967,853,000 after purchasing an additional 110,066 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 69.3% during the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $780,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $662.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $635.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $576.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.52 and a 1-year high of $666.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.42.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

