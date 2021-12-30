Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,192 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.05% of Healthpeak Properties worth $9,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

PEAK opened at $36.10 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

