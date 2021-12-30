Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 267,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $12,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 126.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 10.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FNF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FNF opened at $52.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $52.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.60.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.92%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

