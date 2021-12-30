Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $10.12 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,258 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,519 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 136.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $72.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 54.76%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,469 shares of company stock worth $10,431,057. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

