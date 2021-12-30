Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $14,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in AON by 286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in AON by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $300.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.25 billion, a PE ratio of 76.31 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $299.78 and a 200 day moving average of $279.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Aon plc has a one year low of $200.65 and a one year high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.89.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

