Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) and FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Head to Head Analysis

Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) and FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cullman Bancorp and FS Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullman Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A FS Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

FS Bancorp has a consensus target price of $19.25, indicating a potential downside of 43.70%. Given FS Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FS Bancorp is more favorable than Cullman Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.6% of Cullman Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of FS Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of FS Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cullman Bancorp and FS Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullman Bancorp N/A N/A N/A FS Bancorp 28.88% 16.85% 1.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cullman Bancorp and FS Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullman Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FS Bancorp $144.20 million 1.94 $39.26 million $4.59 7.45

FS Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Cullman Bancorp.

Summary

FS Bancorp beats Cullman Bancorp on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cullman Bancorp

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the provision of financial savings services through its subsidiary. Its subsidiary business offers deposits and loans. The company is headquartered in Cullman, AL.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking. The Home Lending segment offers one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans primarily for sale in the secondary markets as well as originating adjustable rate mortgage. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, WA.

