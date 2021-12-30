CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $35.03

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.03 and last traded at $35.03, with a volume of 9568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average is $52.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in CureVac during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CureVac during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in CureVac during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in CureVac by 130.4% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CureVac during the third quarter worth about $88,000.

About CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

