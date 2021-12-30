Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Hits New 12-Month High at $66.19

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.19 and last traded at $65.55, with a volume of 727 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.71.

Several research firms have weighed in on CUBI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $245.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.43 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $79,762.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $95,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,736 shares of company stock worth $20,779,296 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

