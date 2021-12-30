CUTcoin Price Down 17.4% Over Last Week (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 29th. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $28.50 million and $16.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.61 or 0.00215736 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00036331 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003382 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00032171 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $236.52 or 0.00507155 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00079456 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 156,702,369 coins and its circulating supply is 152,702,369 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

