Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.81

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTDH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.81 and last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 116362 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.16.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTDH)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

