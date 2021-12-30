CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). CytomX Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.53 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 108.85% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

CTMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 15,591 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,233,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after buying an additional 371,225 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 101,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 17,509 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 522.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 131,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $4.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $291.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.68. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

