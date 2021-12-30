Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Cuts Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Chubb by 107.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CB. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.88.

Chubb stock opened at $194.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $144.00 and a 1-year high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.