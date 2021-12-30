Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $9.20 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $9,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.6% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 57,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 138 shares of company stock valued at $10,413. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.25.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $85.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.35. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

