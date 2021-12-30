Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 4,000 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned 0.06% of Masimo worth $8,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Masimo by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in Masimo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Masimo by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Masimo by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond increased its position in Masimo by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masimo alerts:

Shares of MASI opened at $293.00 on Thursday. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $205.10 and a 12-month high of $305.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.22 and its 200 day moving average is $274.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total value of $826,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,389 shares of company stock worth $40,425,338. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on MASI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.