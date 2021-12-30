Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 5,276 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 21.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $14,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $562.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $517.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.34. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $565.94.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $559.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.12.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

