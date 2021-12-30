Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of VICI Properties worth $10,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VICI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 347.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp raised VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

In other news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 16,630 shares of company stock valued at $474,742. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VICI Properties stock opened at $29.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.92.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The firm had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

