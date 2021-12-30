Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 3,715 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 466,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in PPL were worth $13,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in PPL during the third quarter worth $404,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in PPL by 47.6% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in PPL by 42.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,143,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,638,000 after purchasing an additional 938,748 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in PPL by 0.7% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 163,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in PPL by 691.5% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 89,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 77,843 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

PPL stock opened at $29.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.79. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.08%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

