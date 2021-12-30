Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 56 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,117,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,820,787,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,348,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Booking by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 384,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,192,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in Booking by 57.4% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,189,000 after buying an additional 139,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its holdings in Booking by 16.8% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 283,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,807,000 after buying an additional 40,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,384.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,860.73 and a 1-year high of $2,687.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,342.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,300.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.92 billion, a PE ratio of 260.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,745.50.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,608,453. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

