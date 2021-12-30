DAOstack (GEN) Price Tops $0.0599

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 29th. DAOstack has a total market cap of $2.94 million and $190,249.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for about $0.0599 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAOstack has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,291.84 or 1.01387196 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00059206 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00032273 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $536.54 or 0.01150261 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DAOstack

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

