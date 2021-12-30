Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Director M Shan Atkins Sells 3,123 Shares

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $149.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.89 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price (down from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 27.2% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1,251.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 15.1% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 24,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,595,000 after acquiring an additional 119,711 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

