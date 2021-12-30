Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,251.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 24,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,595,000 after purchasing an additional 119,711 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $149.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.89 and a 1-year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRI. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.