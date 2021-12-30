David O. Watson Sells 1,200 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $47.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.56. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.37.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $5.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.79) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on APLS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

