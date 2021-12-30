Dawn Protocol Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.32 or 0.00004991 BTC on popular exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $163.92 million and approximately $8.68 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00041261 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006871 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

DAWN is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 70,522,813 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org . The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

