De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $172.16

Shares of De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 172.16 ($2.31) and traded as low as GBX 157.23 ($2.11). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 159.40 ($2.14), with a volume of 210,197 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £302.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 157.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 171.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.81, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35.

About De La Rue (LON:DLAR)

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

