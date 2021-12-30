Deeper Network (DPR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $101.57 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 30th. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $101.57 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for $0.0980 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Deeper Network has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00058408 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,716.69 or 0.07879512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00074046 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,208.94 or 1.00084593 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00052535 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008065 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,755,621 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

