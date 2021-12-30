Deeper Network (DPR) Price Down 4.5% This Week

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Deeper Network has a market cap of $97.22 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0938 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Deeper Network has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00057136 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,619.75 or 0.07815085 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,401.55 or 1.00181543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00073108 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00051278 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007973 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,755,621 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

