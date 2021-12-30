DeltaChain Market Cap Hits $272,093.75 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One DeltaChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the U.S. dollar. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.55 or 0.00374097 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00010935 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000905 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $628.90 or 0.01325092 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain is a coin. Its launch date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

